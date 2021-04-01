KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 1st

Weather

We will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the rest of our day. Temperatures will be reaching the low 70s around the region and winds will be coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph as well. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 40s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend still looks to be on the rainy side, and next week will give us a warming trend, with temperatures getting closer to the 90 degree mark for highs by Wednesday.

Sunny

San Angelo

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

