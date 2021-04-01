KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 1st

We will continue to have plenty of sunshine for the rest of our day. Temperatures will be reaching the low 70s around the region and winds will be coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph as well. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 40s and winds from the southeast 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s and 70s and winds from the southeast up to 20 miles per hour. The weekend still looks to be on the rainy side, and next week will give us a warming trend, with temperatures getting closer to the 90 degree mark for highs by Wednesday.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon65°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado64°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon65°F Sunny Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 15 mph SE
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Humidity
- 17%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous