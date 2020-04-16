KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 16th

We will have a nice sunny day, but winds will be a bit stronger, with gusts up to 30-35 mph for some areas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, increase cloud cover and lows in the 50s. Winds still from the South around 10-20 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, with winds shifting from the North around 10-15 mph, and highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s. We will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s as we get to the beginning of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!