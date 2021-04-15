KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 15th

Rain showers are expected to stick around the region for the next few hours this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 60s and winds will be coming from the east 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us a few lingers showers and storms, mostly to the eastern portion of the Concho Valley. Lows will be in the 50s and winds coming in up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds will vary in direction up to 20 miles per hour. This weekend will be more on the dry side, with highs in the 50s and 60s and the first half of next week will give us more sunshine. A cold front will move through next Tuesday, dropping our highs around 10 degrees.
