KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, April 15th

Rain showers are expected to stick around the region for the next few hours this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 60s and winds will be coming from the east 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us a few lingers showers and storms, mostly to the eastern portion of the Concho Valley. Lows will be in the 50s and winds coming in up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds will vary in direction up to 20 miles per hour. This weekend will be more on the dry side, with highs in the 50s and 60s and the first half of next week will give us more sunshine. A cold front will move through next Tuesday, dropping our highs around 10 degrees.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

63° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 63° 59°

Friday

79° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 79° 45°

Saturday

58° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 58° 42°

Sunday

66° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 66° 45°

Monday

68° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 68° 46°

Tuesday

71° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 71° 43°

Wednesday

78° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 78° 52°

Hourly Forecast

59°

1 PM
Cloudy
21%
59°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
62°

63°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
63°

62°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
62°

62°

7 PM
Cloudy
12%
62°

62°

8 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
60°

60°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
60°

61°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
61°

61°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
61°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
62°

62°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
62°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
63°

63°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
63°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
23%
64°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
22%
66°

68°

10 AM
Cloudy
12%
68°

72°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
72°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
76°
Fog

San Angelo

59°F Fog Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
51%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

55°F Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

57°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

60°F Cloudy Feels like 58°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

