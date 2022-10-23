We saw some warm temperatures today, sticking around those 80s with highs in the upper 80s for the area. Some windy conditions across the area today out of the south mostly around 20-25 mph, however with 35 mph gusts. Some showers forming towards our southern counties, that are moving north. Overnight lows expected around the mid 60s.

Tomorrow more showers are expected throughout the day, our high is gonna be in the low 80s, and winds will die down just a tad, only expected around 10-20 mph. We will cool down into the 40s for our overnight lows.

Rain chances die down by Tuesday, however we will still be seeing some lovely temps, with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows cooling into the 40s again.

Similar conditions follow on Wednesday, with temperatures increasing slightly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Thursday we warm up a tad bit more with afternoon highs in the 80s again. A cold front is expected Thursday night bringing some rain chances at 40% and some breezy conditions as well for the area.

Friday we see a drop in our temperatures again with our highs in the lower 70s we will continue our breezy conditions, and overnight lows in the 40s once again.

Saturday and Sunday are similar other than the winds dying down, still seeing afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.