Beautiful conditions to head outdoors today, we’re gonna see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s, still very pleasant to head out of the house. Winds are generally out of the south to southeast at 5-10 mph, these winds will calm down as we head into our nighttime hours, out of the south at about 5 mph. We will also cool back down into the low 50s tonight for our overnight lows.

For the start of our workweek, we will see our winds shift out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. We will be seeing some isolated showers across the area as well at 20%. We will see similar temps compared to what we saw today with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Our overnight lows will increase, as we only cool down into the mid to lower 60s for our overnight lows.

Similar conditions follow on Tuesday, with afternoon highs again in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts again up to 20 mph. Similar overnight conditions as well with lows in the low 60s.

For our Wednesday forecast we continue to see the lower 80s for our afternoon highs, though our winds really pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph throughout the day. We will cool down into the lower 60s again for overnight lows, and winds continue to be breezy and out of the south at 15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph.

For the rest of our week we will start to see a decrease in our temps, Thursday we continue similar afternoon highs, again with highs in the lower 80s, but we have a cold front arriving late Thursday that will drop our overnight lows to the upper 40s. Friday we really see the effects of the cold front with highs in the mid 60s and again cooling down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for our overnight lows.