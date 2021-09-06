KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 6th

For the rest of the day, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds rolling into the area later this afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler than this weekend, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. Winds will continue to be on the calm side, just picking up a bit from the east around 5-10 miles per hour later this afternoon. Heading into the overnight hours, we are looking at a slight decrease in clouds for some, and clear skies for others. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s and winds will be back to be more on the calm side. For our Tuesday, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds for the day. A few spotty showers could develop in the southern portions of the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies until about Thursday, then more sunshine for the second half of this week and through the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit warmer as well, climbing back to the mid to upper 90s for highs. Moisture content will also decrease as we get through this week, giving us more dry conditions and less humidity.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video