KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 6th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of the day, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds rolling into the area later this afternoon. Highs will be a bit cooler than this weekend, only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. Winds will continue to be on the calm side, just picking up a bit from the east around 5-10 miles per hour later this afternoon. Heading into the overnight hours, we are looking at a slight decrease in clouds for some, and clear skies for others. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and 70s and winds will be back to be more on the calm side. For our Tuesday, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds for the day. A few spotty showers could develop in the southern portions of the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and winds will vary in directions up to ten miles per hour. For the rest of the week, we will continue to have partly cloudy skies until about Thursday, then more sunshine for the second half of this week and through the weekend. Temperatures will be a bit warmer as well, climbing back to the mid to upper 90s for highs. Moisture content will also decrease as we get through this week, giving us more dry conditions and less humidity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

88°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Sunny

Eden

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
2 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.