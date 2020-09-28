KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 28th

We will have sunny skies for the rest of our day, and highs will be in the 70s around the region. Winds will continue to be a bit breezy, coming from the northeast around 15-20 mph through the afternoon. Tonight, we will have clear skies, calm winds, and cooler lows in the 40s. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, and winds from the northwest around 5-15 mph. Moving through the week, we will continue with our sunny streak, and temperatures will jump back up to the upper 80s and low 90s through the upcoming weekend.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!