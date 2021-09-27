KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 27th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of highs for highs and winds will be a light breeze from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Showers and possible storms are likely to stay on the western edge of the region, so Crockett and Reagan county will both have rain fall in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Tonight, we will have a few clouds in the skies around the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for lows and winds will continue to come from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we are looking to have more sunshine to start the day, then scattered showers moving through the Concho Valley in the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will still be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. More showers and storms are expected to develop and move through the Concho Valley Thursday in association to a cold front moving through. Temperatures will drop sharply, going from the 80s to the 60s within an hour. The end of the week will also feel much cooler, with highs only reaching the 70s. The upcoming weekend looks to have temperatures just reaching the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, giving us the fall-like feel again.