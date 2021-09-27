KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 27th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds across the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of highs for highs and winds will be a light breeze from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Showers and possible storms are likely to stay on the western edge of the region, so Crockett and Reagan county will both have rain fall in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Tonight, we will have a few clouds in the skies around the viewing area. Temperatures will drop to the 60s for lows and winds will continue to come from a southern direction with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we are looking to have more sunshine to start the day, then scattered showers moving through the Concho Valley in the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will still be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. More showers and storms are expected to develop and move through the Concho Valley Thursday in association to a cold front moving through. Temperatures will drop sharply, going from the 80s to the 60s within an hour. The end of the week will also feel much cooler, with highs only reaching the 70s. The upcoming weekend looks to have temperatures just reaching the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds, giving us the fall-like feel again.

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

81°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

Mertzon

67°F Rain Shower Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Mostly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

