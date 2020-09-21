KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 21st

MATAGORDA BEACH, Texas (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Beta is expected to officially make landfall Monday, but the system has already sent rain to Central Texas and will continue to do so over the next couple days.

KXAN has a team of reporters and photographers stationed around Matagorda Beach outside Victoria monitoring Beta's slow-going trek to the Texas coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving west at 6 mph with winds around 50 mph.