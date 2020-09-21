KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 21st

Getting through the rest of the day, we will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. Winds will pick up a bit later today, coming from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight we will have cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s and winds calming down a bit from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will provide more rain showers around the region, with highs in the 70s again, and winds varying in direction 5-15 mph. Looking ahead, we will have more sunshine by Thursday, and a slight taste of summer will come back, with highs reaching the mid 90s by this upcoming Saturday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!