KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 20th

For the rest of our day, we can expect plenty of sunshine for most of the region. A few clouds will move through the western half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be hot for our Monday, we are looking at upper 90s to low 100s across the viewing area. A heat advisory will be in effect from 2pm until 7pm today. Heat indices are expected to reach above 105 degrees is some areas of the region. Winds will continue to come in from the south around 10-15 miles per hour for the rest of the day as well. For the rest of our evening hours, we are looking to drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows. Winds will vary in directions with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning, a cold front is expected to move through the area. Temperatures will only reach the 80s for highs across the Concho Valley. We will have mostly cloudy conditions and winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the north with gusts up to 25 miles per hour through the day. The rest of the week will be in the 80s for highs, with a few areas, dropping down to the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s, but we will have a slight increase just to the low 90s by next Sunday. The first day of fall begins this Wednesday, and conditions and temperatures will make it feel so.

Sunny

San Angelo

101°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

101°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

96°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

99°F Sunny Feels like 99°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
