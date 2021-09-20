KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 20th

For the rest of our day, we can expect plenty of sunshine for most of the region. A few clouds will move through the western half of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be hot for our Monday, we are looking at upper 90s to low 100s across the viewing area. A heat advisory will be in effect from 2pm until 7pm today. Heat indices are expected to reach above 105 degrees is some areas of the region. Winds will continue to come in from the south around 10-15 miles per hour for the rest of the day as well. For the rest of our evening hours, we are looking to drop back to the 60s and 70s for lows. Winds will vary in directions with speeds around 5-10 miles per hour. We are also looking to have partly cloudy skies. Early tomorrow morning, a cold front is expected to move through the area. Temperatures will only reach the 80s for highs across the Concho Valley. We will have mostly cloudy conditions and winds will be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the north with gusts up to 25 miles per hour through the day. The rest of the week will be in the 80s for highs, with a few areas, dropping down to the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s, but we will have a slight increase just to the low 90s by next Sunday. The first day of fall begins this Wednesday, and conditions and temperatures will make it feel so.