KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 14th

The South Concho River at Christoval crested at a stream stage measurement of 5.24 feet at 12:45 a.m. last Thursday, one of several spikes in the river since region-wide rains began last week.

Some areas of the Concho Valley received significantly heavy localized downpours. Last night such downpours in the south and southwest areas of the valley stoked another rise in the South Concho, cresting with a 4.86 foot rise in the river. A Facebook live video from Tim L. Vasquez shows the flow of the water last night in Christoval: