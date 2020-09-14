KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 14th

Clouds will continue move out of the area, giving us partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon into the evening. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to mid 80s, and winds will pick up from the northeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s, and winds calming down a bit, and shifting from the north around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow we can expect another mix of sun and clouds, with spotty afternoon showers on the eastern half of the Concho Valley. Looking ahead, we will have a little more sunshine in the forecast heading into the weekend, and highs will be reach around average as well, getting to the upper 80s to low 90s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!