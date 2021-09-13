KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 13th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds developing later in the afternoon hours. Areas in the southeast are expected to have more cloud cover today. Spotty showers are also looking to develop around the mid afternoon hours in the southeast counties as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will have temperatures drop back to the 60s and some could even get to the upper 50s for lows. A few clouds will linger in the skies and winds will be coming from the southeast around up to ten miles per hour. For the next few days, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming more from the east around 5-10 mph. The second half of the week will give us a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers could develop later Thursday afternoon around the region. Temperatures will eventually be back in the mid 90s for highs by the weekend. Moisture content will be on the rise after tomorrow, giving us higher dew points, which will increase our humidity levels for the morning and afternoon hours heading into next week as well.