KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, September 13th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds developing later in the afternoon hours. Areas in the southeast are expected to have more cloud cover today. Spotty showers are also looking to develop around the mid afternoon hours in the southeast counties as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will have temperatures drop back to the 60s and some could even get to the upper 50s for lows. A few clouds will linger in the skies and winds will be coming from the southeast around up to ten miles per hour. For the next few days, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s for highs. Winds will be coming more from the east around 5-10 mph. The second half of the week will give us a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers could develop later Thursday afternoon around the region. Temperatures will eventually be back in the mid 90s for highs by the weekend. Moisture content will be on the rise after tomorrow, giving us higher dew points, which will increase our humidity levels for the morning and afternoon hours heading into next week as well.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

85°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

