KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 5th

Lower 80s for the Concho Valley as we wrap up the weekend with some fantastic weather. Some fair weather cumulus clouds this afternoon, a nice change of pace from the clear skies we have had the past several days.

Fairly quiet weather pattern for the week ahead. Temperatures will begin to bounce back up into the lower 90s and the upper 80s for most of the week ahead with overnight lows in the 50s. No rain expected of the next several days.