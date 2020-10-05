KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 5th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we continue through our day, temperatures will just barely tip into the 90s for highs with south winds a bit breezy, coming in around 10-15 mph, and plenty of sunny skies. Tonight will have clear skies, lows in the 50s and 60s and calmer winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have upper 80s to mid 90s for highs with more sunny skies and south winds up to 10 mph. Once we get into the weekend, we will have warmer temperatures getting closer to the triple digit mark again for Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.