KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 4th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley area. Winds will continue to be on the calm side for the first half of the afternoon, then pick up a bit from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s for the region for highs. Later tonight, we are expected to have clear skies with calm winds, and temperatures will drop back to the 50s and 60s for lows. Tomorrow is expected to be a repeat of today, with a few exceptions. We will have a few clouds moving into the region later in the afternoon hours. Winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again. As we progress through the rest of the week, we will slowly elevate temperatures across the viewing area, getting closer to the 90s by this upcoming weekend. However, conditions will be more dry across the region for this week, so it won’t feel as muggy or hot as we get through the first week of October. Rain showers aren’t expected any time soon, so showers we received this past weekend will be all we get for a while.