KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 4th

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley area. Winds will continue to be on the calm side for the first half of the afternoon, then pick up a bit from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 80s for the region for highs. Later tonight, we are expected to have clear skies with calm winds, and temperatures will drop back to the 50s and 60s for lows. Tomorrow is expected to be a repeat of today, with a few exceptions. We will have a few clouds moving into the region later in the afternoon hours. Winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to ten miles per hour. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again. As we progress through the rest of the week, we will slowly elevate temperatures across the viewing area, getting closer to the 90s by this upcoming weekend. However, conditions will be more dry across the region for this week, so it won’t feel as muggy or hot as we get through the first week of October. Rain showers aren’t expected any time soon, so showers we received this past weekend will be all we get for a while.

Sunny

San Angelo

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
27%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
57°F A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

