KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 26th

We will continue to see and feel winter like conditions for the next few days. Temperatures will steadily decrease to the low 30s by tonight, with northeast winds around 15-20 mph. Rain will turn to freezing rain tonight, but will switch back to rain showers tomorrow afternoon. Up to an inch in total rainfall can be expected for a majority of the region. Tropical Storm Zeta will upgrade to a category one hurricane, and will absorb the low pressure system sitting over New Mexico, and will give us plenty of sunny skies for the rest of the week into this weekend. We will also have 60s and 70s for highs through this upcoming weekend.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!