KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 26th

Temperatures are going to continuously decrease today like we had last Friday, dropping us down to the low 30s for lows tonight. Rain showers will continue to stick around today into tonight, changing over to freezing rain as we head into later tonight. Driving conditions will be slick especially in the overnight hours, and earlier tomorrow morning as well. Temperatures will start to climb to the upper 30s to low 40s for highs tomorrow, but rain showers and breezy winds from the north around 10-20 mph will keep us plenty cold compared to this weekend.

Tropical storm Zeta is expected to come into the Gulf of Mexico later this week, but will be a saving grace for us in the Concho Valley. Zeta will absorb the low pressure system sitting over us for the next few days, giving us a drastic turn around by Thursday, with sunny skies and temperatures getting back to the 60s.