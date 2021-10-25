KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 25th

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will continue to increase to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will pick up a slight bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will have slightly warmer overnight lows only dropping to the 60s. Winds will continue to come from the south on the light side around 5-10 mph and we will have mostly clear skies. It will feel a bit more on the muggy side, especially as we head into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler tomorrow, only reaching the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds will be on the gusty side, coming from the south with speeds up to 30 miles per hour. We will have more cloudy conditions for the morning, then clear skies for the afternoon hours. A line of showers and storms look to develop late Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could be more severe, with heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and potential for damaging winds. After the storms leave, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Moisture levels will be down as well, so it will be much more dry in the air. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be in the 70s again. For the upcoming weekend, plenty of clear skies can be expected still. Temperatures will elevate a bit, but will be in the low to mid 80s for highs. Moisture levels will increase by this upcoming Sunday as well, so jackets and warmer clothes won’t be needed this year for trick-or-treating!
