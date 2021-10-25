KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 25th

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its week 10 high school football state rankings.

Water Valley jumped one spot to No. 4 in 1A Division I following its dominant 71-18 victory over Eden. The Wildcats (9-0 overall, 3-0 in District 14-1A Div. I) secured a share of the district title and clinched a playoff spot for a second straight year.

Sterling City fell five spots to No. 7 in 1A Div. I after its 60-50 loss to Westbrook. The Eagles (7-2, 2-1 in 8-1A Div. I) late comeback efforts came up short despite overcoming a 34 point deficit and taking a four point lead with under five minutes to play.

Mason narrowly escaped with a 26-21 win over Johnson city and remained at No. 8 in 2A Division I. The Punchers (7-1, 3-0 in 14-2A Div. I) took their first lead of the second half with under three minutes to play.

Eldorado fell out of the top 10 in 2A Division II for the first time since week 2 following its loss to Christoval. The Eagles (6-1, 2-1 in 14-2A Div. II) trailed for the entirety of their 46-22 district loss to the Cougars (7-1, 3-0).

For a full look at the rankings: https://www.texasfootball.com/rankings/?ref=subnav