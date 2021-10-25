KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 25th

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will continue to increase to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and winds will pick up a slight bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will have slightly warmer overnight lows only dropping to the 60s. Winds will continue to come from the south on the light side around 5-10 mph and we will have mostly clear skies. It will feel a bit more on the muggy side, especially as we head into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be a slight bit cooler tomorrow, only reaching the mid to upper 80s for highs. Winds will be on the gusty side, coming from the south with speeds up to 30 miles per hour. We will have more cloudy conditions for the morning, then clear skies for the afternoon hours. A line of showers and storms look to develop late Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday morning. Some storms could be more severe, with heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and potential for damaging winds. After the storms leave, we will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Moisture levels will be down as well, so it will be much more dry in the air. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be in the 70s again. For the upcoming weekend, plenty of clear skies can be expected still. Temperatures will elevate a bit, but will be in the low to mid 80s for highs. Moisture levels will increase by this upcoming Sunday as well, so jackets and warmer clothes won’t be needed this year for trick-or-treating!

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few passing clouds. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Generally clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

88°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

