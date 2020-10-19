KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 19th

Cloud coverage will decrease as we get through the afternoon hours, with winds from the northeast and east around 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most of the day, with a few places in the low 80s. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 60s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will start off cloudy and will clear out through the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the 80s and 90s and winds can gust up to 20 mph from the south. As we get through this week, we will continue to see the mix of sunshine and cloud cover, and a cold front moving in at the end of the week could give us scattered showers Friday and Saturday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!