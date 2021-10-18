KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 18th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we will have more sunshine for the first few hours, then more cloudy conditions will move in by the mid afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs around the region. Winds will also be picking up as a slight breeze from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have a decrease in clouds for the region. Temperatures will only drop to the 50s, with some cities just barely getting into the upper 40s for lows. Winds will be more on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 miles per hour. Heading into tomorrow, we are expecting to have a few clouds in the morning hours, otherwise we are looking to have more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s across the Concho Valley and winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. The rest of the week is looking to have temperatures sticking in the 80s, even as we head into this upcoming weekend. It will be a solid mixture of sun and clouds through the region as well as we progress through the week. Moisture levels are looking to increase for our viewing area, which will make some of the afternoons feel a bit warmer, and we will feel the humid conditions too.

