KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 12th

After coming from a weekend of triple digit temperatures, we will have much cooler highs for the region today, only reaching the 80s as we get through today. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northeast around 10-20 mph. A few clouds will make an appearance today as well. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and calm winds. Tomorrow we will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. We will be back to the upper 90s and close to triple digits again by the middle of the week, but this will quickly change as we have another cold front move in by Thursday. And a few rain showers could develop as we get into the end of the next weekend.