KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 12th

We will have a bit of a haze for the rest of today, which is a blanket of dust particles from the northwest. However, temperatures will be much cooler today compared to this weekend, with highs only reaching the 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy, keeping us a bit cooler, coming from the northeast around 10-20 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with calm winds and temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will have a few clouds in the skies with highs back in the mid to upper 80s and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Wednesday will be another day with temperatures near triple digits, but a few cold fronts pushing through this week and weekend will eventually drop us down to 60s by next Sunday.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!