KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 11th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s for highs later today. Winds will pick up a bit from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have mostly clear skies, with a few clouds starting to move into the area early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s and winds will continue to come from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. For our Tuesday, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures going back into the 90s for highs for some of us in the Concho Valley. However, the main condition we will have to contend with in the viewing area is the winds. Winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 25 miles per hour, and gusts could reach up to 35-40 miles per hour in some areas. After tomorrow, we will have cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. A bit of an increase by Thursday, however, we will dip a bit more in the 70s for highs by the end of the week and through the weekend. We may want to bust out the jackets and sweaters for this upcoming weekend, as lows will be going to the 40s for the region during the wee early mornings.