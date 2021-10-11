KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, October 11th

Weather

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies across the region. Temperatures will be reaching the mid 80s for highs later today. Winds will pick up a bit from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have mostly clear skies, with a few clouds starting to move into the area early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s and winds will continue to come from the southeast around 5-10 miles per hour. For our Tuesday, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures going back into the 90s for highs for some of us in the Concho Valley. However, the main condition we will have to contend with in the viewing area is the winds. Winds will be coming from the south with speeds up to 25 miles per hour, and gusts could reach up to 35-40 miles per hour in some areas. After tomorrow, we will have cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. A bit of an increase by Thursday, however, we will dip a bit more in the 70s for highs by the end of the week and through the weekend. We may want to bust out the jackets and sweaters for this upcoming weekend, as lows will be going to the 40s for the region during the wee early mornings.

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

