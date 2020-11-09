KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 9th

We will start to see more sunshine for the afternoon hours, as the lower level clouds will continue to dissipate. Highs will be reaching the 70s and 80s today. Winds will be steadily coming from the south up to 20 mph during the afternoon as well. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow will have a weaker cold front move through in the morning, which will give us some rain showers for the early morning hours. Highs will only be in the 60s for most of the region. After tomorrow, expect 70s for highs for the rest of the week, and a bit more sunshine, especially for Veterans Day. Another chance of scattered showers could come our way Friday into Saturday morning.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!