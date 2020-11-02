KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 2nd

Temperatures will continue to hit the 70s as we head into our first week of November. Winds will be more on the calm side, but coming from the south just to 5-10 mph. And we can expect mostly sunny skies. Tonight will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds are expected to be calm through the evening, but picking up a bit from the southwest tomorrow, coming in around 5-15 mph. A mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow, and highs back in the 70s. We will eventually hit the 80s for the middle of the week, and mid 80s possible for the end of the upcoming weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!