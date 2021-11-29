KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 29th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have plenty of sunshine for the region. To start our afternoon hours off, we will have a light breeze coming from the southwest around 10-15 mph, then winds will decrease to 5-10 mph. Eventually, winds will shift a slight bit and come from the south by the early evening hours. Temperatures will reach the 70s for highs today. Later tonight, we are looking to have clouds move into the region from the southwest. Temperatures will drop just to the 40s and winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Some areas will have partly cloudy skies while others will experience a bit more sunshine. Highs will be back in the 70s around the Concho Valley and winds will be coming in mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the middle of this week, we can expect more cloud cover coming in from the south. Temperatures will stick around in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are looking to develop around the region as we head into this Thursday and possibly early Friday morning. More sunshine for the Concho Valley this Saturday, and temperatures will be much warmer as well, reaching the upper 70s and some areas could feel the 80s for highs. To end the upcoming weekend, we will have more cloudy conditions with a few spotty showers developing once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 47F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Some clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News