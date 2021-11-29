KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 29th

For the rest of our day, we can expect to have plenty of sunshine for the region. To start our afternoon hours off, we will have a light breeze coming from the southwest around 10-15 mph, then winds will decrease to 5-10 mph. Eventually, winds will shift a slight bit and come from the south by the early evening hours. Temperatures will reach the 70s for highs today. Later tonight, we are looking to have clouds move into the region from the southwest. Temperatures will drop just to the 40s and winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have a mixture of sun and clouds. Some areas will have partly cloudy skies while others will experience a bit more sunshine. Highs will be back in the 70s around the Concho Valley and winds will be coming in mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the middle of this week, we can expect more cloud cover coming in from the south. Temperatures will stick around in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are looking to develop around the region as we head into this Thursday and possibly early Friday morning. More sunshine for the Concho Valley this Saturday, and temperatures will be much warmer as well, reaching the upper 70s and some areas could feel the 80s for highs. To end the upcoming weekend, we will have more cloudy conditions with a few spotty showers developing once again. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.