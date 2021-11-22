KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 22nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have partly cloudy conditions around the region. Temperatures will increase to the 60s for highs and winds will be on the calm side, with speeds less than five miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we can expect a few clouds to continue to linger. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for lows and winds will still be on the calm side. Heading into tomorrow, we will have a little more cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be more on the breezy side, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Wednesday will bring us back to the 70s for highs around the region, but we are looking at cloudy conditions. A cold front is looking to move through the Concho Valley later Wednesday, which could give us some spotty showers. Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but it will be a bit on the cooler side, with highs only reaching the 50s for the region. We are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds for the day as well. The rest of the week and this upcoming weekend will give us temperatures in the 60s and more rain showers look a bit more promising for the region this Saturday. However, if a dry line moves through the region first, we won’t have anything but cloudy conditions. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast as it gets closer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph N
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

64°F Fair Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News