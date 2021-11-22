KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 22nd

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have partly cloudy conditions around the region. Temperatures will increase to the 60s for highs and winds will be on the calm side, with speeds less than five miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we can expect a few clouds to continue to linger. Temperatures will drop back to the 30s for lows and winds will still be on the calm side. Heading into tomorrow, we will have a little more cloud cover through the day. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be more on the breezy side, coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. Wednesday will bring us back to the 70s for highs around the region, but we are looking at cloudy conditions. A cold front is looking to move through the Concho Valley later Wednesday, which could give us some spotty showers. Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but it will be a bit on the cooler side, with highs only reaching the 50s for the region. We are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds for the day as well. The rest of the week and this upcoming weekend will give us temperatures in the 60s and more rain showers look a bit more promising for the region this Saturday. However, if a dry line moves through the region first, we won’t have anything but cloudy conditions. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast as it gets closer.