KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday November 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler to start off November, overnight lows dipped into the 40s for locations in the northwest, while some area in the southern parts of the Concho Valley stayed in the 50s. This afternoon we will see afternoon highs get up into the 70s for most of the area with some upper 60s in the west. Cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the day which should help to keep those afternoon highs a bit closer to the average for the beginning of November.

Tuesday, cooler air begins to move into the area, temperatures during the early morning hours could be the highest for the day as temperatures will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and drop into the 50s as the day progresses. Some afternoon showers and storms will be possible during the evening hours.

Wednesday the rain chances increase and become more widespread, though the best chance for rain will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Most of the rain will remain off to the east toward I-35 and the Metroplex. Chilly temperatures for the area highs will stay in the 50s.

Conditions will begin to clear up towards the end of the week and heading to the weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures returning to the 70s for afternoon highs by Saturday, just in time for anyone planning to head out to the Veteran’s parade in downtown San Angelo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

73°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

69°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News