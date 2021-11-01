KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday November 1st

Cooler to start off November, overnight lows dipped into the 40s for locations in the northwest, while some area in the southern parts of the Concho Valley stayed in the 50s. This afternoon we will see afternoon highs get up into the 70s for most of the area with some upper 60s in the west. Cloud coverage will begin to increase throughout the day which should help to keep those afternoon highs a bit closer to the average for the beginning of November.

Tuesday, cooler air begins to move into the area, temperatures during the early morning hours could be the highest for the day as temperatures will fall throughout the day. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and drop into the 50s as the day progresses. Some afternoon showers and storms will be possible during the evening hours.

Wednesday the rain chances increase and become more widespread, though the best chance for rain will be in the eastern and southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Most of the rain will remain off to the east toward I-35 and the Metroplex. Chilly temperatures for the area highs will stay in the 50s.

Conditions will begin to clear up towards the end of the week and heading to the weekend with mostly clear skies and temperatures returning to the 70s for afternoon highs by Saturday, just in time for anyone planning to head out to the Veteran’s parade in downtown San Angelo.