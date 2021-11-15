KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, November 15th

Weather

For the rest of our Monday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for highs, which could either tie or break record highs in the region, which was set back in the 2016. Winds will be coming mostly from the south as a light breeze, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have temperatures only in the 50s for lows. Winds will continue to come from a southern direction, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Skies will remain on the clear side. For tomorrow, winds will be a bit stronger, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour from the south and potential gusts up to 35. Temperatures will be a tad bit cooler, only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine around the area. A cold front is looking to move through in the late afternoon to early evening hours on Wednesday, so we will feel a shift in winds, and the temperatures will noticeably drop. We are also expected to have a mix of sun and clouds as we get into the middle of this week as well. Temperatures will only reach the mid 50s to low 60s for highs on Thursday, but we will bounce right back to the 60s and 70s for the end of the week and into the weekend. More clouds could move in this upcoming weekend, and as of now, we could have potential for scattered showers to come through on Sunday. At this point, the moisture content is looking to elevate this upcoming weekend, which will be just enough to give us some showers, then more dry conditions to follow as we head into the beginning of next week.

