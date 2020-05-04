KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 4th

Another record breaking day for many of us in Concho Valley, with highs in the 100s. Tonight, we can expect a shift in wind direction, coming in from the northeast and increasing in speeds. Lows in the 60s. Tomorrow, temperatures will be much cooler with a cold front pushing through the area in the morning, highs in the 70s and 80s. And we will continue this cooling trend as we get through the rest of the week into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!