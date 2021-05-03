KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 3rd

As we continue through our Monday, we will have plenty of sunny skies with warmer temperatures reaching the 90s and winds from the west up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with temperatures only reaching the 70s. Winds will be coming from the north around 5-10 mph and we will have more sunshine for the region by mid morning. The rest of the week will go by with a mix of sun and clouds for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will bounce back to the 90s by Friday and will stick around as we head into this upcoming weekend.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 58°

Tuesday

79° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 79° 50°

Wednesday

85° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 85° 55°

Thursday

87° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 87° 61°

Friday

88° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 88° 68°

Saturday

95° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 95° 71°

Sunday

97° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 97° 70°

89°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

91°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

81°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

75°

9 PM
Clear
0%
75°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
71°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

61°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
59°

59°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
59°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°
