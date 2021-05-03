KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 3rd

As we continue through our Monday, we will have plenty of sunny skies with warmer temperatures reaching the 90s and winds from the west up to 20 miles per hour. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with temperatures only reaching the 70s. Winds will be coming from the north around 5-10 mph and we will have more sunshine for the region by mid morning. The rest of the week will go by with a mix of sun and clouds for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will bounce back to the 90s by Friday and will stick around as we head into this upcoming weekend.
San Angelo88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 57F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Robert Lee80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eldorado88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Partly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph N
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Mertzon86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Mainly clear. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Eden86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Humidity
- 23%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph N
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
