KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 31st

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to have cloudy conditions with showers and storms looking to move in to the region by the mid afternoon hours. Highs will peak in the low to mid 80s for most of the region and winds will be coming mostly from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight, we are looking at more scattered showers and storms, with lows in the 60s and winds from the north up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers, then clearing out with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the north 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures can be expected as we head towards the second half of this week, and more showers and storms are looking to be favorable this upcoming Saturday.
San Angelo70°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 12 mph NE
- Precip
- 83%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee63°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 84%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon67°F Rain Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 91%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo70°F Rain Shower Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee63°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Precip
- 84%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 74%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon67°F Rain Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 14 mph E
- Humidity
- 83%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
- Wind
- 14 mph ENE
- Precip
- 91%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous