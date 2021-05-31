KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 31st

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to have cloudy conditions with showers and storms looking to move in to the region by the mid afternoon hours. Highs will peak in the low to mid 80s for most of the region and winds will be coming mostly from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight, we are looking at more scattered showers and storms, with lows in the 60s and winds from the north up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers, then clearing out with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the north 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures can be expected as we head towards the second half of this week, and more showers and storms are looking to be favorable this upcoming Saturday.

