KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 31st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to have cloudy conditions with showers and storms looking to move in to the region by the mid afternoon hours. Highs will peak in the low to mid 80s for most of the region and winds will be coming mostly from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight, we are looking at more scattered showers and storms, with lows in the 60s and winds from the north up to 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will start off with scattered showers, then clearing out with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s for most of the region. Winds will be coming from the north 5-10 mph. Warmer temperatures can be expected as we head towards the second half of this week, and more showers and storms are looking to be favorable this upcoming Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Showers in the Vicinity

San Angelo

70°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph NE
Precip
83%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Robert Lee

63°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Mertzon

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain Shower

San Angelo

70°F Rain Shower Feels like 70°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
11 mph NNE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain with Thunder

Robert Lee

63°F Light Rain with Thunder Feels like 62°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
84%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

73°F Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Mertzon

67°F Rain Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

76°F Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
62°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
91%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.