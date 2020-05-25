KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 25th

Partly cloudy skies will stick around today, with some spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s can be expected. Tonight, winds will shift, coming from the north around 5-10 mph. Stronger thunderstorms can be expected later this evening, with lows in the 60s. Up to two inches of rain can be expected in some parts of the Concho Valley. Looking ahead, we can expect evening showers to be prevalent through the week, with a break from the rain on Wednesday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!