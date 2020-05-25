KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 25th

Another round of showers and storms moved through the Concho Valley bringing frequent lightning, rain, and some strong winds. San Angelo reported a wind gust of 60mph as the line of storms moved through Tom Green county, there were also some reports of pea size hail this evening. Most locations got about a quarter to half an inch of rain with the storms.

Tomorrow we finally get a break in the pattern as a developing low and cold front move into Texas bringing some much cooler air to Texas and the Concho Valley. The cold front will pass through late on Monday and into Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures and humidity as it passes. Some storms are possible with the cold front and some of those storm could be severe at times. The greatest concern will be from the winds. Depending on the location of the storm development, some western counties may not see as much rain and winds as the eastern counties.