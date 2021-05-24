KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 24th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 86° 66°

Tuesday

91° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 68°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 91° 70°

Thursday

93° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 93° 71°

Friday

91° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 68°

Saturday

93° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 93° 69°

Sunday

89° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 89° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

87°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
84°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
72°

72°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
71°

70°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
14%
69°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
68°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
67°

69°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
69°

72°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

83°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

For the rest of our day, we can expect a few peaks of sunshine through the afternoon, however, this will heat up storms to our west, and will intensify a bit as it moves through the Concho Valley region. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds will be coming from south and southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us some showers and storms, otherwise we will have mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers and isolated storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s and we will have southern winds around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will continue to increase gradually as we head into this upcoming weekend, and we could possible hit triple digits for highs on Saturday.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

83°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
46%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph SE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

80°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

