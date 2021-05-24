For the rest of our day, we can expect a few peaks of sunshine through the afternoon, however, this will heat up storms to our west, and will intensify a bit as it moves through the Concho Valley region. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s and winds will be coming from south and southeast 5-15 mph. Tonight will give us some showers and storms, otherwise we will have mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s. Tomorrow will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers and isolated storms. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s and we will have southern winds around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will continue to increase gradually as we head into this upcoming weekend, and we could possible hit triple digits for highs on Saturday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 24th
7 Day Forecast
