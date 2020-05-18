KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 18th

Warmer temperatures can be expected as we get through the first half of our week, with today’s highs being in the 90s and 100s. Sunny skies can also be expected today, with winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tonight, clear skies, and still a bit warmer, with lows only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tomorrow will have 100s for most of the Northern Concho Valley area. Winds back up to 10-15 mph from the south. And late Wednesday night storms could develop across the region, and we will drop around 10-15 degrees for highs on Thursday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!