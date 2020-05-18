KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 18th

Clear skies across the Concho Valley and most of Texas today, while the rest of the country saw more active weather. The upper level pattern will help to keep things fairly quiet for the next several days. A ridge of warm air will move over the Great Plains and then become trapped between two low pressure systems, one over the Eastern US and the other in the Pacific Northwest. That constant high pressure will keep things dry most of next week with high temperatures reaching into the triple digits by mid week.

Towards the end of next week the high pressure will begin to break down and weaken, allowing for some cooler air and clouds to return with a chance of some showers going into the weekend.