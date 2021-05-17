KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 17th

Lamesa, Texas — The funeral for fallen Concho County deputy, Samuel Leonard, is happening today, Monday, May 17, 2020, in Lamesa. The funeral is expected to begin at 2:00.

State Troopers say Leonard, was killed on the evening of Monday, May 10 in Eden when he and Sgt. Stephen Jones, also a deputy with the Concho County Sheriff's Office, were shot while answering a call for an animal complaint in Eden. During the altercation an Eden City employee, Ronnie Winans, was also injured.