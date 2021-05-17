We will have some sunshine for the first part of this afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing to the 80s for highs today and winds will be coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us scattered showers and possible storms. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow could see some morning showers and storms with winds from the southeast 5-15 mph and highs in the 80s. Sunny skies will follow in the afternoon. The rest of the week is expected to be crazy, with higher levels of humidity, and by the end of the week, we will have better chances of rain showers. Expect the duration of the week and through the weekend to be uncommonly humid for the region.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 17th
7 Day Forecast
