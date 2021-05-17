KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 17th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 86° 63°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 66% 82° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 84° 62°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 84° 66°

Friday

84° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 84° 68°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 81° 67°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 77° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
82°

78°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
54%
74°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
47%
69°

69°

1 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
69°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
67°

66°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

66°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
66°

65°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
71%
65°

64°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
64°

63°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
66%
63°

64°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
64°

65°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
65°

67°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

69°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
69°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

74°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
74°

We will have some sunshine for the first part of this afternoon. Temperatures will be climbing to the 80s for highs today and winds will be coming from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us scattered showers and possible storms. Lows will be in the 60s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow could see some morning showers and storms with winds from the southeast 5-15 mph and highs in the 80s. Sunny skies will follow in the afternoon. The rest of the week is expected to be crazy, with higher levels of humidity, and by the end of the week, we will have better chances of rain showers. Expect the duration of the week and through the weekend to be uncommonly humid for the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

83°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
62°F Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

82°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms, some locally strong to perhaps severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
61°F Strong thunderstorms likely. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
61°F Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
68%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
61°F Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph SE
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

79°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
62°F Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.