KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 11th

Clouds will continue to roll into our area as we get through our afternoon and early evening hours. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 80s for Concho Valley today. Lows tonight will be in the 60s, and winds will calm down a bit from the south around 10-15 mph. Overnight storms are likely, with the more severe portion of the storm in Sterling, Coke, Runnels, and Coleman counties. Tomorrow, decreasing clouds through the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. And 90s will be back in our forecast starting Wednesday and going through the rest of the week into the weekend.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!