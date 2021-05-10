KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 10th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will continue to see plenty of cloud coverage for the rest of our day. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the region for highs and winds will be coming from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight, scattered showers and storms will develop around the midnight hours. Lows will be in the 50s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a few spotty showers and storms in the morning, then stronger systems for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s and winds will vary in direction up to 15 miles per hour. More showers and storms likely for Wednesday as well, then warmer temperatures will be in the area to end the week. The weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs back to average by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

66° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 66° 57°

Tuesday

75° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 75° 54°

Wednesday

62° / 55°
Showers
Showers 57% 62° 55°

Thursday

73° / 56°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 73° 56°

Friday

83° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 83° 62°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 83° 65°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 85° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
63°

64°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
64°

65°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
63°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
61°

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
60°

59°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
58°

58°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
58°

58°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
58°

58°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
58°

58°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
58°

58°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
58°

58°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
58°

58°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
58°

60°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
60°

62°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
62°

64°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
64°

65°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
65°
Cloudy

San Angelo

62°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

San Angelo

62°F Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
57°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
52%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

59°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
13 mph ENE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

64°F Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
55%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

61°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
56°F Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
59%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.