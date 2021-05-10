KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 10th

We will continue to see plenty of cloud coverage for the rest of our day. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for most of the region for highs and winds will be coming from the northeast 10-15 mph. Tonight, scattered showers and storms will develop around the midnight hours. Lows will be in the 50s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will have a few spotty showers and storms in the morning, then stronger systems for the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s and winds will vary in direction up to 15 miles per hour. More showers and storms likely for Wednesday as well, then warmer temperatures will be in the area to end the week. The weekend will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs back to average by Sunday.
