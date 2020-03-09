KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 9th

Good Afternoon! We will see clouds continue to make way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs getting into the mid to upper 70’s. Tonight, clear skies, with temperatures getting down to the lower 50’s. Tomorrow will bring us more clouds, with some very light sprinkles in the afternoon. High’s in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. We will see clouds on and off through the week, with higher chances of rain showers and thunderstorms coming in at the end of the week and into next weekend.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!