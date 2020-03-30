KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 30th

Light rain showers will linger for a little bit this afternoon, clearing out for the early evening hours, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Mostly clear skies can be expected tonight, with winds coming in around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be full of sunshine throughout, highs getting into the upper 70s and low 80s for Concho Valley. We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the week, and a bit of a cool down by the weekend.

More Stories for you

• United Way of the Concho Valley partners with San Angelo Area Foundation

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The United Way of the Concho Valley Board of Directors and Community Impact Council are proud to…

• Grocery shortage prompts Texas Roadhouse to sell Ready-to-Grill Steaks from the Meat Room to Your Home

SAN ANGELO, Texas. (March 30, 2020) – Due to grocery store shortages, Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are se…

• Recap of local updates and changes around Tom Green County that happened over the weekend

On March 29, 2020, the City of San Angelo confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County. These cases were…

• Judge Jay Weatherby issues message about court hearings, trials, family and civil court cases

Message from Judge Jay Weatherby, Judge, 340th District Court and Local Administrative Judge : “We have received many…

• Dollar General announces discount to medical, guardsmen and first responder communities

Beginning today, Dollar General is proud to provide all medical personnel, first responders and activated National…

• San Angelo enacts 100 person limit on grocery stores

San Angelo, Texas- Sunday The Tom Green County Public Health Authority passed a new order limiting the number of people…