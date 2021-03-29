KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 29th

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Sunny

San Angelo

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

78°F Sunny Feels like 78°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds late. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
54°F Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

For the rest of our day, we will continue to have breezy winds from the south around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs around the region, and we will see a few clouds coming into the area later this afternoon. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 50s and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with a few periods of some sunshine coming through. Winds from the south around 10-20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 80s. With dry conditions and stronger winds, fire weather potential is elevated around the Concho Valley for the next few days. A cold front will push through this Wednesday, dropping our high temperatures around 20 degrees for all of us. And we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms around the region to end the week and for the weekend.

Monday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 56°

Tuesday

88° / 46°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 6% 88° 46°

Wednesday

66° / 37°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 1% 66° 37°

Thursday

69° / 45°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 69° 45°

Friday

69° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 69° 49°

Saturday

72° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 72° 55°

Sunday

77° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 13% 77° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
57°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
57°

57°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
57°

60°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
60°

63°

10 AM
Cloudy
3%
63°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
66°

70°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
70°

75°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

