KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 29th

For the rest of our day, we will continue to have breezy winds from the south around 15-20 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs around the region, and we will see a few clouds coming into the area later this afternoon. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 50s and winds from the south around 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with a few periods of some sunshine coming through. Winds from the south around 10-20 mph and highs in the mid to upper 80s. With dry conditions and stronger winds, fire weather potential is elevated around the Concho Valley for the next few days. A cold front will push through this Wednesday, dropping our high temperatures around 20 degrees for all of us. And we are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms around the region to end the week and for the weekend.

