KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 23rd

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Expect plenty of sunshine as we get through our afternoon today, with highs getting into the 80’s for some of us in Concho Valley. Tonight will be a little more mild, with lows in the 50’s, and calm winds. Tomorrow will have temperatures back in the 80’s and sunny. By Thursday, we can expect to be in the 90’s for highs, but then cooling off back to average by the weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.