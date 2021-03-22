KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 22nd

Getting through the rest of the afternoon, we can expect scattered showers and storms to develop around the region. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s and winds coming from the south around 15-25 mph. Some areas could get around a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain. Hail is more likely in the eastern portions of the region. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds calming down a bit from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. A cold front late Wednesday could give us more rain and storms, but will move out quickly, then sunny skies for the rest of the week and through the weekend with highs closer to the 90s by Saturday.

