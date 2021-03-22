KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 22nd

Cloudy

San Angelo

60°F Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

60°F Cloudy Feels like 57°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
42°F Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 42F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
22 mph WNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

58°F Cloudy Feels like 54°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 39F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 39F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
22 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

59°F Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
19 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Getting through the rest of the afternoon, we can expect scattered showers and storms to develop around the region. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s and winds coming from the south around 15-25 mph. Some areas could get around a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain. Hail is more likely in the eastern portions of the region. Tonight will give us clear skies with lows in the 40s and winds calming down a bit from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s and 80s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. A cold front late Wednesday could give us more rain and storms, but will move out quickly, then sunny skies for the rest of the week and through the weekend with highs closer to the 90s by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

Monday

70° / 40°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 59% 70° 40°

Tuesday

79° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 79° 46°

Wednesday

76° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 76° 42°

Thursday

70° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 36% 70° 42°

Friday

81° / 47°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 2% 81° 47°

Saturday

83° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 83° 49°

Sunday

77° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 77° 48°

60°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

62°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
62°

65°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
65°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
67°

68°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms/Wind
33%
68°

68°

6 PM
Sunny/Wind
10%
68°

68°

7 PM
Sunny
4%
68°

64°

8 PM
Clear
1%
64°

61°

9 PM
Clear
1%
61°

58°

10 PM
Clear
1%
58°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

12 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

7 AM
Clear
2%
41°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.