KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Cloudy

San Angelo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
29°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

We will continue to see cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s around the Concho Valley, and winds will be on the breezy side today, coming mostly from the north around 15-20 mph. Tonight, a sharp decrease in clouds can be expected, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and calm winds. For the second half of the week, we will have 70s for the region, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Another cold front will push through Friday, giving us scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for the region over the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

San Angelo

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
29°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eldorado

48°F Cloudy Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
28°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
30°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 1% 52° 30°

Tuesday

61° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 61° 35°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 74° 46°

Thursday

77° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 77° 50°

Friday

70° / 44°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 0% 70° 44°

Saturday

65° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 65° 41°

Sunday

70° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
51°

50°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

43°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

11 PM
Clear
1%
40°

38°

12 AM
Clear
1%
38°

38°

1 AM
Clear
1%
38°

36°

2 AM
Clear
2%
36°

34°

3 AM
Clear
2%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
3%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
3%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
3%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
3%
31°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
34°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
41°

47°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.