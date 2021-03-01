KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 1st

We will continue to see cloudy conditions for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s around the Concho Valley, and winds will be on the breezy side today, coming mostly from the north around 15-20 mph. Tonight, a sharp decrease in clouds can be expected, with lows in the 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for the region. Temperatures will a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and calm winds. For the second half of the week, we will have 70s for the region, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Another cold front will push through Friday, giving us scattered showers and possible thunderstorms for the region over the upcoming weekend.

