KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 16th

Late morning fog will roll out as we have an increase in wind speeds this afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies can be expected, with lows dropping to the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Tomorrow, more clouds with scattered rain showers, and later evening thunderstorms developing. Highs in the mid to upper 70’s. We can expect chances of rain showers for the rest of the week until Friday, when we get a break and have more sunshine in our forecast.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!