KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 15th

Weather

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
15%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph WSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph WSW
Humidity
18%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph WSW
Humidity
16%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

For the rest of our day, we are going to have plenty of sunny skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds coming from the west around 10-15 mph. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 50s and winds calming down a bit from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Heading overnight into early Wednesday morning, we can expect a few showers and storms to develop with a cold front pushing through, but more sunshine for the second half of the week. First day of spring is Saturday, and temperatures will be in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday

78° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 50°

Tuesday

82° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 82° 47°

Wednesday

72° / 41°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 72° 41°

Thursday

70° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 40°

Friday

70° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 70° 41°

Saturday

75° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 49°

Sunday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 5% 71° 55°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

70°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

54°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
53°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
54°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
5%
56°

61°

10 AM
Cloudy
4%
61°

66°

11 AM
Cloudy
2%
66°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
71°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
1%
73°

