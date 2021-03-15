KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 15th

Winds will be a bit breezy for our Monday, but we won't be expected as strong as what we had this past Sunday. Wind speeds will be coming in around 5-15 mph from the south. Plenty of sunshine for the region as temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s can also be expected for the region as well. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 40s and 50s and southern winds around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies for the area with highs in the low to mid 80s and southern winds around 5-20 mph. A few showers and storms could develop during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week. More clouds will roll in by the end of this upcoming weekend.