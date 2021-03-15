KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, March 15th
San Angelo76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 15%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 11 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 19%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado72°F Sunny Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 13 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 18%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 14 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 16%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
For the rest of our day, we are going to have plenty of sunny skies with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds coming from the west around 10-15 mph. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover with lows in the 50s and winds calming down a bit from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and winds from the south up to 20 miles per hour. Heading overnight into early Wednesday morning, we can expect a few showers and storms to develop with a cold front pushing through, but more sunshine for the second half of the week. First day of spring is Saturday, and temperatures will be in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
