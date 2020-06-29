KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 29th

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected through the day. Some spotty showers could develop in the area later this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s and southwestern winds up to 25 mph will make for a slightly uncomfortable afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. And tomorrow, partly cloudy skies with highs back in the 90s and 100s. More evening showers could develop in the afternoon again. And triple digits for the rest of the week, and the second round of Saharan dust is coming in our direction later this week, which will lower the air quality for our region.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!