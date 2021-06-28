KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 28th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Concho Valley as well, and these showers will be on and off for the most part. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s around 2-3 this afternoon, then we will have a slow descent to the 60s by tonight. Spotty showers will still linger as we get through the evening hours as well. Winds will continue coming from the east and southeast for the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow will be another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. We continue to see plenty of moisture sticking around for not only the region, but for the entire state. We are going to be in the high humidity to tropical levels of moisture content. However, temperatures won’t be as warm as last week. We could see some areas of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. More clouds will roll in for this weekend, and as of now, the Fourth of July weekend is going to be cooler and could have scattered showers and storms, which won’t be exactly ideal for cookouts and fireworks.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

Robert Lee

74°F Light Rain Feels like 74°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph ENE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
11 mph E
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph E
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

