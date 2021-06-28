KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 28th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Concho Valley as well, and these showers will be on and off for the most part. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s around 2-3 this afternoon, then we will have a slow descent to the 60s by tonight. Spotty showers will still linger as we get through the evening hours as well. Winds will continue coming from the east and southeast for the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow will be another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. We continue to see plenty of moisture sticking around for not only the region, but for the entire state. We are going to be in the high humidity to tropical levels of moisture content. However, temperatures won’t be as warm as last week. We could see some areas of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. More clouds will roll in for this weekend, and as of now, the Fourth of July weekend is going to be cooler and could have scattered showers and storms, which won’t be exactly ideal for cookouts and fireworks.
San Angelo87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 54%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee74°F Light Rain Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
San Angelo88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 11 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 50%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 55%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee74°F Light Rain Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 11 mph ENE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 90°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
67°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 47%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden86°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 89°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
68°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Precip
- 73%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous