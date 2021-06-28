KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 28th

As we continue through the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking at cloudy conditions through the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the Concho Valley as well, and these showers will be on and off for the most part. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s around 2-3 this afternoon, then we will have a slow descent to the 60s by tonight. Spotty showers will still linger as we get through the evening hours as well. Winds will continue coming from the east and southeast for the rest of today and tonight. Tomorrow will be another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the southeast around 5-10 mph. We continue to see plenty of moisture sticking around for not only the region, but for the entire state. We are going to be in the high humidity to tropical levels of moisture content. However, temperatures won’t be as warm as last week. We could see some areas of sunshine for Thursday and Friday. More clouds will roll in for this weekend, and as of now, the Fourth of July weekend is going to be cooler and could have scattered showers and storms, which won’t be exactly ideal for cookouts and fireworks.

