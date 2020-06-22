KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 22nd

Partly cloudy skies can be expected for today, with highs possibly breaking records for much of the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s to upper 100s. Winds from the south will reach speeds up to 25 mph. Humidity will be down to twenty percent this afternoon, with the winds, will create an environment easily fueling a wildfire. Scattered showers and storms late tonight in the region. Lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, with highs only getting into the mid 90s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!