KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 1st

We will see a slight break from clouds this early afternoon, but more rain showers are expected later today. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for our area. Showers and possible thunderstorms could make their way into the area later tonight as well. Lows are expected in the 50s and 60s. We will have some spotty showers with partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon. And highs will be back in the upper 90s by the end of the week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!