KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 1st

Some showers are moving into the area from south. Most of us will stay dry and just see increasing clouds but some of the southeastern counties like Kimble and Mason are more likely to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The clouds and and showers will linger into Monday with some isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Lightning and localized flooding will be the greatest concerns as the storms are not expected to become severe in nature. Those showers will begin clearing out on Tuesday and the Concho Valley will start heating up into the upper 90s as we get towards the end of the week and into next weekend.