KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 15th

Partly cloudy skies can be expected for the rest of the day, with highs in the 90s later this afternoon. We will have chances of showers Tuesday afternoon, starting in the late morning hours, and going through the early evening hours. Highs will stay in the mid 90s for the rest of the week, and Father’s Day will have highs getting into the triple digits.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!