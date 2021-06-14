KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 14th

For the rest of our day, we will have mostly cloudy skies. This odd system of rain showers moving through the Concho Valley today is caused from a burst of extra moisture. As the temperatures continue to rise, the rain showers will diminish, and we will be left with the cloudy cover. Temperatures will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon and winds will be coming from varying directions around 5-15 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds can be expected with calm winds and lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be a slight bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 90s around the region and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we get through this week, we are going to see plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will continue to be in the 90s. Heading to Father’s Day this upcoming Sunday, we are looking at reaching the triple digits for highs in some areas and we’ll have mostly sunny skies. The Atlantic continues to be on the active side. Three systems are now in the works of becoming tropical storm status. One is off the coast of the Carolinas and continues to develop rapidly. Another system is off the coast of Mexico in the gulf and is slowly developing into a storm to watch. A third just blew off the west coastline of Africa, and has a small chance of developing into a storm.

