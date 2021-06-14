KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, June 14th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will have mostly cloudy skies. This odd system of rain showers moving through the Concho Valley today is caused from a burst of extra moisture. As the temperatures continue to rise, the rain showers will diminish, and we will be left with the cloudy cover. Temperatures will only reach the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon and winds will be coming from varying directions around 5-15 mph. Tonight, a decrease in clouds can be expected with calm winds and lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be a slight bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 90s around the region and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we get through this week, we are going to see plenty of sunny skies and temperatures will continue to be in the 90s. Heading to Father’s Day this upcoming Sunday, we are looking at reaching the triple digits for highs in some areas and we’ll have mostly sunny skies. The Atlantic continues to be on the active side. Three systems are now in the works of becoming tropical storm status. One is off the coast of the Carolinas and continues to develop rapidly. Another system is off the coast of Mexico in the gulf and is slowly developing into a storm to watch. A third just blew off the west coastline of Africa, and has a small chance of developing into a storm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair

San Angelo

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

San Angelo

82°F Fair Feels like 86°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

73°F Fair Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.