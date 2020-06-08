KLST Afternoon Forecast: Monday, July 8th

A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. today, with highs reaching the 100s for most of the area, and winds from the south around 5-10 mph. Limited outdoor activity is recommended for the afternoon. Tonight, clear skies with warmer temperatures and lows only in the 70s. We will have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week, and dry air will be here starting Tuesday afternoon. A few showers could develop later Thursday evening.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!